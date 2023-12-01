Some facts about the Privy Council of Thailand

The former army commander seized power in a coup in May 2014 and was appointed PM by an unelected military-dominated national legislature that August. He was nominated for and won a further term as premier in the 2019 general election.

Gen Prayut left office in August this year.

What is the Privy Council of Thailand?

The Privy Council is a body of advisors to the Monarchy. The council, as the Constitution of Thailand stipulates, must be composed of no more than 18 members and is led by the president of the Council.

The king alone appoints all members of the council. The council’s offices are in the Privy Council Chambers, Saranrom Royal Garden, near The Grand Palace, Bangkok.