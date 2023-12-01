EXAT planning 11 expressway projects over the next 10 years
The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is planning 11 new expressway projects in the Bangkok metropolitan area and in the provinces over the next 10 years, with the earliest project expected to open for public use as soon as 2025.
The 11 projects include the construction of new expressways as well as expansion of the existing infrastructure over a combined distance of more than 200 kilometres with a budget of 400 billion baht, EXAT governor Surachet Laophulsuk said on Friday.
These projects are:
1. Rama III-Dao Khanong-Western Outer Ring Road over a distance of 18.7 km and with a 30-billion-baht budget. This new Bangkok expressway is slated to open in May 2025.
2. Nakhon Nayok-Saraburi expressway, third phase (Outer Ring Road section), 19.25 km, 24 billion baht. The project is currently pending EIA approval.
3. Stage 3 expressway project in N1 and N2 sections of northern Bangkok. This 67-billion-baht project is in the feasibility study phase.
4. Kathu-Patong expressway in Phuket, 3.98 km, 15 billion baht, currently under land expropriation process.
5. Muang Mai-Koh Kaew-Kathu expressway in Phuket, 30.62 km, 47 billion baht, preparation for bidding currently underway.
6. Upgrading Ngamwongwan-Rama IX expressway by adding an elevated section, 35 billion baht.
7. Southern Outer Ring Road-Samut Sakhon-Samut Prakan expressway, 71.6 km. 109 billion baht. Terms of reference now being drafted.
8. Expressway connecting Koh Samui to Nakhon Si Thammarat province over a distance of 25 km with a budget of 50 billion baht. The project is in the feasibility study phase.
9. Expressway connecting Koh Chang to Trat province, 6 km, 10 billion baht, in feasibility study phase.
10. Srinakarin-Suvarnabhumi Airport expressway, 18.5 km, 20 billion baht, in feasibility study phase.
11. Expressway connecting Bangkok Port to Bang Na Expressway (S1), 2.25 km, 4.4 billion baht. EXAT is negotiating an investment deal for this project with the Port Authority of Thailand.
EXAT estimated that projects 2, 3, 4, and 6 will be ready for bidding in 2024, Surachet added.