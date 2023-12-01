EXAT planning 11 expressway projects over the next 10 years

The 11 projects include the construction of new expressways as well as expansion of the existing infrastructure over a combined distance of more than 200 kilometres with a budget of 400 billion baht, EXAT governor Surachet Laophulsuk said on Friday.

These projects are:

1. Rama III-Dao Khanong-Western Outer Ring Road over a distance of 18.7 km and with a 30-billion-baht budget. This new Bangkok expressway is slated to open in May 2025.

2. Nakhon Nayok-Saraburi expressway, third phase (Outer Ring Road section), 19.25 km, 24 billion baht. The project is currently pending EIA approval.

3. Stage 3 expressway project in N1 and N2 sections of northern Bangkok. This 67-billion-baht project is in the feasibility study phase.

4. Kathu-Patong expressway in Phuket, 3.98 km, 15 billion baht, currently under land expropriation process.

5. Muang Mai-Koh Kaew-Kathu expressway in Phuket, 30.62 km, 47 billion baht, preparation for bidding currently underway.

6. Upgrading Ngamwongwan-Rama IX expressway by adding an elevated section, 35 billion baht.