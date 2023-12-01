Bangkok malls deck up to spread the festive air in countdown to 2024

The city's shopping centres have undertaken major decorative projects, adorning their interior and exterior spaces to create a joyful ambience. The aim is to inspire customers to venture out and experience the joy of shopping during the "high season".

This period also happens to be the high period of tourism when there is a surge in foreign tourists travelling to Thailand.

Entrepreneurs in the retail business estimate that sales during this fourth quarter will double compared to other quarters.

CentralWorld, the prominent city shopping centre, is hosting a special event "Central World The Great Celebration 2024”.