Bangkok malls deck up to spread the festive air in countdown to 2024
Bangkok is lit up with the glow of the festive season. Colourfully decorated Christmas trees are an imposing sight at city shopping centres contributing to the joyous air.
The city's shopping centres have undertaken major decorative projects, adorning their interior and exterior spaces to create a joyful ambience. The aim is to inspire customers to venture out and experience the joy of shopping during the "high season".
This period also happens to be the high period of tourism when there is a surge in foreign tourists travelling to Thailand.
Entrepreneurs in the retail business estimate that sales during this fourth quarter will double compared to other quarters.
CentralWorld, the prominent city shopping centre, is hosting a special event "Central World The Great Celebration 2024”.
The highlight is the beautifully decorated Christmas tree adorned with lights.
Additionally, the event features the largest Pokemon display in Thailand, showcasing a giant Pikachu standing 15 metres tall — an unmissable spectacle.
The festival kicked off on November 28 and will continue until January 2, 2024. One of the highlights is three rounds of the Pikachu Dance & Parade Celebration at CentralWorld, starting on December 2-3 at the Beacon zone at 1 pm, 3 pm, and 6 pm.
Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, vice president of Central Pattana, said: "During the fourth quarter, Central Pattana has allocated a total marketing budget of 600 million baht to organise significant celebratory activities throughout the high season.
" A key feature is the collaboration with The Pokemon Company of Japan to organise Pokemon Outbreak Takeover, involving the decoration of Pikachu in 39 Central Shopping Centres nationwide, including a colossal 15-metre Inflatable Pikachu, equivalent to a three-storey building, situated in front of CentralWorld.
The shopping centre expects a 25-30% surge in customers this festive season.
Meanwhile, neighbouring shopping centres like Central Embassy have also embraced the festive spirit by transforming their spaces into a celebratory atmosphere filled with joy and happiness.
The decorations include Christmas trees and light displays in various zones. The event "Let’s Celebrate 2024:
The Greatest Gift Of All" is set to captivate visitors from Friday until January 7, 2024.