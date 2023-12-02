Chiang Rai feels tremors of two earthquakes in Myanmar

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Thailand Meteorological Department said the first earthquake happened at 12.36am on December 2 in Myanmar at 23.179 degrees north and 97.873 degrees east.

The epicentre of the quake was about 436km to the northeast of Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province. The earthquake with 5.3-magnitude occurred at a depth of 6km.

It was followed by a 4.8-magnitude quake at a depth of 5km, at 1.25am on Saturday in the same area.

The division reported that the quakes could be felt by locals of Chiang Rai in several districts, adding that it would update the situation on its website: http://www.earthquake.tmd.go.th/home.php

On November 17, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake was reported in Kengtung town in Myanmar’s Shan State at 8.37am. Tremors from that quake were felt in several provinces in Thailand’s North as well as by some people living in skyscrapers in Bangkok.