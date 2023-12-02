3 Indians nabbed in Saraburi for suspected illegal lending

Local administrative authorities in Saraburi province held three Indian nationals at a market in Sao Hai district after they were reported to have lent money illegally to vendors there, Interior Ministry permanent secretary Suttipong Juljarern said.

The three reportedly talked suspiciously to vendors at different stalls in the market. They could not produce their passports when requested, so they were detained and handed over to police, he added.

The authorities in Sao Hai district had obtained a tip-off from some debtors who had registered for government debt relief.

Suttipong said on Friday that the Interior Ministry was serious about tackling the issue of illegal lending, which also involves local influential figures. He told local administrative officials, from village heads to provincial governors, to closely monitor illegal activities and take legal action against those responsible.

The permanent secretary also advised people with debt burden stemming from illegal lending to register with the Interior Ministry for government help.



