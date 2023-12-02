Eco-friendly bread krathongs spark fish massacre at Bangkok Loy Krathong

Pornphrom Vikitsreth, adviser to the Bangkok governor, on Friday posted photos of piles of dead fish on Facebook, saying that they died as a result of salted bread krathongs floated on a pond in Bangkok’s Santiphap Park.

Pornphrom said that 4,000 of the 6,810 krathongs collected at the park after Monday’s Loy Krathong were made of bread.

He explained that the bread krathong sank and polluted the water, leading to the death of “almost all the fish in the pond”.

After receiving complaints from visitors about the poor water quality, park authorities collected the dead fish and replaced the water in the pond.

Pornphrom said the incident was proof that bread krathongs are not eco-friendly, but instead pose a threat to nature.