Som Tam on menu as Thailand identifies 50 soft power assets

Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanit said the cultural assets include the Yi Peng floating lantern festival and Khan Tok dining tradition from the North, Mor Lam music and Som Tam papaya salad from the Northeast, ancient ruins, Khanom Chin noodles, and Nang Yai shadow puppetry from the Central and Eastern regions, and Nora dance and Nang Talung shadow puppets from the South.

The regional cultural assets were identified in a survey conducted by the ministry and Chulalongkorn University’s Sasin business school. The findings will be used in a national plan to promote Thailand’s soft power on the global stage, Sermsak said.

The plan incorporates a new law on soft power and formation of the Thailand Creative Content Agency to promote the kingdom’s soft power.