Another Octopus ride crash sparks fairground safety fears in Thailand

Similar accidents involving the same type of fairground ride have injured scores of people in Bangkok and across the country in recent years.

Friday’s accident in the Northeast occurred shortly before midnight when an axle snapped, causing one of the ride’s “tentacles” to collapse, said witnesses and local officials.

Three girls on the ride suffered bruises and cuts and were sent to Khon Kaen Hospital for treatment.

The accident occurred during the province’s 2023 Red Cross Fair and Soft Power Festival held in the compound of Khon Kaen’s Provincial Hall.

Khon Kaen’s acting assistant governor Prachuap Rakphaet led an inspection of the accident scene on Saturday.