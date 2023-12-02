Another Octopus ride crash sparks fairground safety fears in Thailand
Another accident involving a “giant octopus” ride left at least three people injured in Khon Kaen province on Friday night.
Similar accidents involving the same type of fairground ride have injured scores of people in Bangkok and across the country in recent years.
Friday’s accident in the Northeast occurred shortly before midnight when an axle snapped, causing one of the ride’s “tentacles” to collapse, said witnesses and local officials.
Three girls on the ride suffered bruises and cuts and were sent to Khon Kaen Hospital for treatment.
The accident occurred during the province’s 2023 Red Cross Fair and Soft Power Festival held in the compound of Khon Kaen’s Provincial Hall.
Khon Kaen’s acting assistant governor Prachuap Rakphaet led an inspection of the accident scene on Saturday.
“All three injured people are out of danger and recovering. Two have been discharged from hospital while the last one is expected to leave hospital this afternoon,” said Rakphaet, who is also the Muang district chief.
Khon Kaen Governor Kraisorn Kongchalad ordered the Octopus ride suspended pending a safety inspection and certification by authorities.
An inspection by engineers from the local Public Works and Town and Country Planning Office passed the ride safe for service.
In late October, a giant octopus ride at Siam Carnival Funfair in Bangkok malfunctioned and crashed to the ground, leaving three passengers injured.
Inspectors discovered the iron clasp on one of the machine’s “tentacles” had cracked because its hydraulic shock absorber was damaged, causing its seat to fall.
Similar accidents involving giant octopus rides occurred in Samut Prakan in 2017, injuring 15 people, and Prachuap Khiri Khan in 2020, injuring three children.