Cambodia’s PM hosts Thai defence minister for talks on demining border
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet hosted Thai Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang for talks on border trade and demining on the border on Saturday.
Other issues discussed were investment and tourism between the two neighbours.
Official press releases after the meeting said both governments were committed to fostering peace in their border region through a joint effort to eliminate all active mines along the border.
Sutin said the mission to eliminate mines on the border would be driven forward by a meeting of the General Border Committee in Cambodia in March next year, along with meetings of the Regional Border Committee and the High-Level Committee.
The defence ministries of both nations also agreed to collaborate on enhancing military innovation.
Sutin’s visit to Cambodia marked his first international trip since assuming the role of Defence Minister, which he said underscored the long-standing relationship between the two countries.
He also met Cambodian Defence Minister General Tea Seiha.
Seiha, who doubles as deputy premier, expressed gratitude to Thailand for its efforts in looking after Cambodian migrant workers, stating that the two countries were like brothers.