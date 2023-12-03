Thai govt calls for negotiations and an to end to violence in Gaza

Thailand is deeply concerned about the resumption of hostilities in Gaza since December 1, following a temporary ceasefire of 7 days, and is saddened by the increase in casualties, the statement said.

Thailand urges all parties to avoid using violence and return to negotiations to expand the agreement on the temporary ceasefire. This is to ensure humanitarian aid can reach affected populations, avoid further loss of life and bloodshed, and find a sustainable solution, the statement said.