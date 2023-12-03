Galaxy of performers regale Bangkokians at ‘Med Music in the Park’

It was the second edition of the event, featuring celebrated international tunes welcoming the winter season under the theme "Let’s Groove” at Benjakitti Park's Amphitheatre in Bangkok on Saturday, from 4pm to 8pm.

The event featured both renowned Thai artists and international performers, including Yannick Bovy, a Belgian singer who has been gaining global recognition, alongside beloved Thai artists such as May Fonpa, Pramoj Na Ayutthaya, and Isara “Tom” Kitnitchee. They were joined by the RSU Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Assoc Prof Den Yuprasert and other highly qualified music instructors.

Dr Pongpat Patanavanich, managing director of MedPark Hospital, emphasised their commitment to "doing something nice for society" and reiterated the importance of music as an art form that brings joy and relaxation. He highlighted the significance of mental health care, especially close to the New Year. Partnering the Bangkok city administration, this park event aimed to promote environmental awareness and cultural appreciation within the community, he said.

Pimuk Simaroj, secretary to the governor of Bangkok, lauded MedPark Hospital's efforts to prioritise community happiness, welcoming the winter together and incorporating nature conservation concepts into this event. He said the city had permitted the use of Benjakitti Park for the second straight year, following the successful event held last year. He hoped that attendees would participate in maintaining the park's cleanliness and immerse themselves in environmental conservation culture.

MedPark said the concert was a part of the hospital's social service initiatives, aligned with its vision to contribute beyond just medical care, aiming to foster a better society.