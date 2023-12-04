Chulalongkorn University launches app for tracking daily carbon footprint

The Carbon Footprint in Daily Life application, or CFiD app, was developed by Chulalongkorn University’s Engineering Faculty in collaboration with the university’s Carbon Institute for Sustainability (CBiS).

The app aims to help users reduce the amount of climate-warming greenhouse gas they emit through their daily activities.

The app’s development team was led by Professor Dr Supot Teachavorasinskun, dean of Chula’s Engineering Faculty, using data from research on daily activities at a market close to the university.

“This innovation [the CFiD app] is a testament to the success of the Carbon Institute for Sustainability,” Supot said.

“We disseminate knowledge, instigate positive changes in daily life for participants, and make them aware of everyone's responsibility towards society and the world in reducing carbon dioxide emissions and carbon footprints.”

He added that the app will also help the institute measure impacts of various daily activities that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, both known and previously unknown.