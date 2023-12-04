Commerce Minister cracks down on online sale of fake branded goods

He said online platforms have become popular among small businesses, but many use them to sell goods that violate property rights and thus damage Thailand’s image.

Phumtham, who doubles as deputy premier, said he has also told the department to educate small and medium-sized enterprises to patent their products to protect them from being copied.

The minister added that the ministry will promote the registration of more GI (geographical indication) products that can be promoted as Thailand’s soft power.