Work-life balance and flexibility top priorities for Thai employees: survey
Thai employees are increasingly prioritising work-life balance, well-being, and flexibility when considering new job opportunities, a recent survey by recruitment consultancy Robert Walters has revealed.
The survey, conducted in September, involved 570 respondents from various professional backgrounds and companies across Thailand.
Key findings from the survey include:
– 75% of employees intend to seek a new role within the next 12 months.
– Company values (44%) are a key consideration for employees when choosing a new role.
– Other factors influencing employees' job decisions include bonus schemes (89%), private health insurance (74%), flexible/remote working arrangements (59%), holiday entitlement (41%), and life/critical illness cover (30%).
– Nearly half of surveyed employees (50%) plan to enhance their technical and soft skills in the next 12 months.
– 78% of employees surveyed express a preference for jobs that offer hybrid working arrangements, emphasise work-life balance, and provide well-being services.
Punyanuch Sirisawadwattana, country manager of Robert Walters Thailand, underlined the importance of companies aligning their recruitment strategies with the evolving preferences of Thai employees.
“Companies need to prioritise factors that matter to employees, such as flexible work arrangements, mental health support, investment in learning and development, and a commitment to an ED&I workplace culture,” she advised.
In a separate study by human resource consultancy Kincentric (Thailand), consistent employee experience emerged as a crucial factor for organisational success. The study, based on insights from over 100 leading enterprises, highlights the link between consistent employee experiences and improved financial performance and customer satisfaction.
Adisak Chandprapalert, managing director of Kincentric (Thailand), stressed the need for businesses to prioritise employee experiences.
“Leaders should seize the opportunity to leverage employee experiences as a competitive advantage, thereby unlocking business vitality,” he said.
Napas Sirivarangkul, partner at Kincentric (Thailand), outlined three key elements for achieving consistent employee experiences:
Consistency: Ensuring that core experience elements align seamlessly across the organisation to create a similar perception of the work experience for all employees.
Connectivity: A holistic approach that integrates employee experiences with the organisation's culture to foster a consistent and distinctive employee journey.
Courage from the C-suite: Strong leadership from the C-suite (executive-level managers) committed to transforming employee experiences into a valuable business asset.
"These elements empower organisations to explore new horizons, enabling leaders to unlock remarkable business results in various facets, including heightened employee engagement, profound agility, inspirational leadership, and talent-focused initiatives," she said.