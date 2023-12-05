Work-life balance and flexibility top priorities for Thai employees: survey

The survey, conducted in September, involved 570 respondents from various professional backgrounds and companies across Thailand.

Key findings from the survey include:

– 75% of employees intend to seek a new role within the next 12 months.

– Company values (44%) are a key consideration for employees when choosing a new role.

– Other factors influencing employees' job decisions include bonus schemes (89%), private health insurance (74%), flexible/remote working arrangements (59%), holiday entitlement (41%), and life/critical illness cover (30%).

– Nearly half of surveyed employees (50%) plan to enhance their technical and soft skills in the next 12 months.

– 78% of employees surveyed express a preference for jobs that offer hybrid working arrangements, emphasise work-life balance, and provide well-being services.