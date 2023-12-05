Srettha leads country in merit-making for King Rama IX on Father’s Day

The ceremony was held at the royal field of Sanam Luang in Bangkok to mark National Father’s Day, which celebrates the birth anniversary of Rama IX.

Srettha was accompanied at the event by his wife, Pakpilai Thavisin, Cabinet members, and top officials including the Supreme Court president, the Senate speaker, the PM’s secretary-general, the Bangkok governor, the commanders-in-chief of the armed forces, and the national police chief.

Ten senior monks received alms including robes from the top officials before chanting prayers as Srettha poured sacred water to make merit for the spirit of King Bhumibol.