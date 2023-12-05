Srettha leads country in merit-making for King Rama IX on Father’s Day
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Tuesday led privy councillors and chiefs of government agencies at an alms-giving ceremony to make merit for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol the Great on his birthday.
The ceremony was held at the royal field of Sanam Luang in Bangkok to mark National Father’s Day, which celebrates the birth anniversary of Rama IX.
Srettha was accompanied at the event by his wife, Pakpilai Thavisin, Cabinet members, and top officials including the Supreme Court president, the Senate speaker, the PM’s secretary-general, the Bangkok governor, the commanders-in-chief of the armed forces, and the national police chief.
Ten senior monks received alms including robes from the top officials before chanting prayers as Srettha poured sacred water to make merit for the spirit of King Bhumibol.
Srettha then led officials in alms-giving for 189 monks.
After the rites, the PM walked over to greet officials and politicians including Pheu Thai Party leadership candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who also attended the ceremony.
Srettha and his wife left Sanam Luang at 8.30am to lay flowers at the King Bhumibol statue in Dusit district’s King Rama IX the Great Memorial Park.