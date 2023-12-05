Move Forward’s Pita addresses Thai workers’ concerns in South Korea
Pita Limjaroenrat, the ex-leader of the liberal Move Forward Party, met representatives of Thais legally working in South Korea in a bid to address their concerns.
In his current role as chief adviser to the party’s leader, Pita promised the workers that Move Forward would actively push for their improved treatment following complaints of unfair practices by their South Korean employers.
The meeting took place at a Thai-owned grocery store in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do province on Monday evening. He also had dinner with the workers.
Notably, Pita has been embarking on foreign trips after being suspended as an MP pending rulings on two cases.
One of the cases involves allegations of charter violation due to his shareholding in the now-defunct media company, iTV, when he applied to contest in the May 14 national election. The court has scheduled two hearings this month to hear witness testimonies.
The other case is related to the party’s bid to amend the draconian lese majeste law.
During the dinner, Pita thanked Thais living in South Korea for actively participating in the May 14 election, adding that South Korea was among the top 10 nations where the highest number of Thai expats cast their vote.
Move Forward won the highest number of House seats, but was not able to form a government because Pita’s bid for premiership was blocked.
Pita told the workers that even though he has been suspended as MP, he still wanted to hear the issues troubling them, so other Move Forward MPs can seek solutions.
Sanong Wannasa, a representative of the workers, complained about the unfair treatment faced by Thai women in the agricultural sector. He reported that Thai female workers were made to take mandatory exams with the Employment Department, suffered high travel costs and dismissals without notice.
Sanong said agriculture in South Korea was seasonal, which led to workers being laid off during the winter. This, he said, resulted in many Thais becoming illegal immigrants.
In response, Pita pledged to push for clear visa classifications for Thai workers, so they are not exploited upon arrival in South Korea.
The representative also complained about unfulfilled welfare promises, citing instances where they were crammed into small rooms with six workers, despite being promised rooms with one roommate.
The workers also complained that they have turned to the Labour Ministry’s help centres, only to be told nothing could be done.
Pita’s trip to South Korea includes a scheduled speech at Korea University at 6pm on Wednesday local time.