Move Forward’s Pita addresses Thai workers’ concerns in South Korea

In his current role as chief adviser to the party’s leader, Pita promised the workers that Move Forward would actively push for their improved treatment following complaints of unfair practices by their South Korean employers.

The meeting took place at a Thai-owned grocery store in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do province on Monday evening. He also had dinner with the workers.

Notably, Pita has been embarking on foreign trips after being suspended as an MP pending rulings on two cases.

One of the cases involves allegations of charter violation due to his shareholding in the now-defunct media company, iTV, when he applied to contest in the May 14 national election. The court has scheduled two hearings this month to hear witness testimonies.