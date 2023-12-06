3 Pattaya cops face disciplinary action over escape by German, American suspects

Surachate said because the officer in charge of the case failed to observe these two regulations, the two suspects were able to escape the charges.

He said the Pattaya police chief from September last year and a deputy station chief, who supervises the investigators, would also be held responsible and face disciplinary action. Surachate didn’t name the two officers.

Surachate said the German suspect obtained permission from the court to leave the kingdom for reasons of business and did not return, while the US citizen fled across the border.

On the bribery allegation, Surachate said the German suspect’s lawyer told investigators that the suspect did pay him 1 million baht but it was not for a bribe.

The lawyer explained that the money was for court handling expenses and to cover the collateral placed with the court for his bail.

The lawyer testified he did not know whether the German suspect paid a bribe to the police officer in charge of the case or not.

Surachate said he had sought help from the German Embassy in Bangkok to arrange for Thai police to interrogate the German suspect. The interrogation will be carried out via a teleconference from the Royal Thia Police head office at 2 pm on Friday, he added.

Noting that the investigator in charge of the case failed to oppose the suspects’ release on bail, Surachate said further investigations would be conducted to ascertain whether any police officer received bribes from the suspects.

Surachate said he has instructed the Pattaya police station to urgently seek red arrest warrants from Interpol to be sent to Germany and the US, although he was not optimistic that Germany would agree to send a citizen back to Thailand to face charges. It was however hoped that the red warrant would prompt the German authorities to take legal action against him in Germany.