Govt welcomes visitors to celebrate Songkran in Thailand after UNESCO listing

Srettha said activities during the festival are sacred, and comprise many cultural elements. For instance, offering alms, watering Buddha figures and respected seniors, and traditional performances about the origin of Songkran.

"Hence, Songkran in Thailand has become a representative of the intangible cultural heritage as it reflects cultural diversity and human creativity," Chai quoted the PM as saying, adding that the festival was crucial for sustainable development.

The PM also emphasised that the government was ready to promote the festival globally, while hoping that discussion and understanding each other would lead to peace and security among all parties, Chai said.

"The government is ready to smilingly and warmly welcome visitors from all over the world to celebrate and experience the Songkran festival in Thailand," Chai said, quoting the PM.