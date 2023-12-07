Doraemon’s Thai takeover: Japan offers government a lesson in soft power

On Wednesday, the Japanese embassy in Bangkok posted photos of Doraemon dolls clustered all over a tree shrine in front of Montien Hotel on Surawong Road.

Blue dolls of the animated time-travelling cat have spilled out onto the shrine’s roof and can even be seen hanging from branches of the tree.

Worshippers make wishes at the shrine and offer Doraemon dolls when they are granted, according to the embassy Facebook page.