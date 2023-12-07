Samut Songkhram makes ‘mackerel ice cream’ to promote annual fair
The Samut Songkhram provincial administration managed to draw public attention to its annual mackerel fair by making ice cream depicting cute mackerel.
The public relations office of the province posted the photo of four flavours of ice cream available at the annual Mae Klong Mackerel Fair on Wednesday.
By Thursday noon, the post had drawn over 3,000 likes and was shared over 3,200 times and received over 460 comments.
The post announced the annual Mae Klong Pla Thu (mackerel) eating fair from December 8 to 17. Mae Klong is a tambon in Samut Songkhram’s Muang district and is famous for its steamed mackerels in big sizes.
According to the post, the ice cream was made in flavours of Thai tea, chocolate, strawberry and milk.
Each bar of ice cream depicts two short and fat mackerels stuffed inside a bamboo tiny basket for steaming the fish. The basket is pinned with a holding stick.
Most of the comments said the mackerels on the ice-cream bar looked too cute.
The Facebook page also showed a Thai sweet, “ahlua”, or a sweet floor, made in the shape of tiny mackerels.
Many Facebook users said the tiny mackerels looked very cute and sweet and they said they would try them.
This year marks the silver jubilee of the annual Mek Klong Pla Thu fair, which will be held from 8am to 9pm at the public ground in front of the Samut Songkhram provincial hall.