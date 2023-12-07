Samut Songkhram makes ‘mackerel ice cream’ to promote annual fair

The public relations office of the province posted the photo of four flavours of ice cream available at the annual Mae Klong Mackerel Fair on Wednesday.

By Thursday noon, the post had drawn over 3,000 likes and was shared over 3,200 times and received over 460 comments.

The post announced the annual Mae Klong Pla Thu (mackerel) eating fair from December 8 to 17. Mae Klong is a tambon in Samut Songkhram’s Muang district and is famous for its steamed mackerels in big sizes.