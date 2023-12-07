Police to summon Chinese TikToker over negative videos on Bangkok

Pol Maj-General Phanthana Nutchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said police now know the whereabouts of the Chinese woman who posted a negative clip about Soi Nana on Sukhumvit Road.

Phanthana, however, admitted that the Chinese tourist had the right to post a clip criticising Thailand. Police had yet to consider the legal aspects of taking action against her.

Phanthana said police would summon the tourist for interrogation to know about her motive.

He was commenting on a post on Facebook page, Lui Chin (Fighting Chinese). On Wednesday, the page posted that a Chinese TikTok user, who is a star on Douyin, a Chinese social network, had posted a clip discrediting Thailand by saying it was unsafe for women to travel alone on Soi Nana.