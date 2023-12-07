Visa exemption figures in Thailand-China talks

Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara discussed the matter with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, during their meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting also focused on promoting bilateral ties, expediting construction of the high-speed railway linking Thailand and China via Laos, and tackling transnational crimes.

Parnpree, who is also deputy prime minister, thanked the Chinese government for helping with the repatriation of Thai nationals who were stranded in Myanmar’s border town of Laukkaing amidst a fight between rebels and junta forces.

The Thai foreign minister invited Wang, who also serves as director of the Chinese Communist Party’s Foreign Affairs Commission, to visit Thailand for formal discussions on bilateral issues. Wang too extended an invitation for Parnpree to visit China.

Parnpree was in Beijing to attend the 8th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

The Thai government in September began offering visa-free entry to tourists from China and Kazakhstan for a 30-day stay, effective until the end of next February.