Srettha vows assistance for Muay Thai trainers to teach overseas

The prime minister said his government wanted to see Muay Thai taught in schools to help create more professional boxers who are capable of teaching the Thai martial art overseas, according to the spokesman.

Srettha made the remarks while meeting Muay Thai celebrities at Government House on Friday.

Well-known Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek and Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and CEO of the Muay Thai organisers ONE Championship, called on the prime minister at his office. They were accompanied by Pimol Srivikorn, who heads the government’s soft power strategy committee on sports.

Buakaw gave the PM a pair of Muay Thai shorts as a present while Chatri handed him an imitation champion’s belt.

Srettha also accepted Chatri’s invitation to preside over the opening of a One Championship event on December 22.