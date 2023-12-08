Bangkok bus drivers strike over onboard electronic ‘spy’

Thai Smile Bus Co Ltd (TSB) blamed the strike on bus terminus officials’ failure to communicate the company’s new policy to keep buses in the far-left lane to ensure that all passengers are picked up from stops.

Buses affected included Nos 6, 75, and 82, according to passengers who complained on social media that the dispute had made them late for work or school. Numerous commuters were affected because no alternatives are available on these routes.

Bus services on the affected routes resumed at about 11am on Friday.

Bangkok bus drivers are notorious for taking right-hand lanes, shooting past passengers waiting at bus stops.