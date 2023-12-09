King’s son grants scholarships to students of Islamic school

He was welcomed by school executives, local authorities and students at the school in the province located 150km east of Bangkok.

After granting scholarships to nine students with good academic records, Vacharaesorn opened the new school playground before visiting classrooms to chat with teachers and children. The King’s son took group photos with school officials and students before leaving.

Vacharaesorn, 42, who works as a lawyer in New York, arrived in Thailand on Monday to attend Father's Day celebrations on December 5, when he laid flowers at the statue to commemorate his grandfather’s birthday at the King Rama IX Memorial Park in Bangkok's Dusit district.

This is his second trip to his homeland this year.

After living abroad for 27 years, Vacharaesorn and his younger brother, Chakriwat made their first visit to Thailand on August 7. Vacharaesorn is fondly called “Than On” by Thais, while Chakriwat is known as “Than Ong”.