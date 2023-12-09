Thailand grapples with low rating as UN anti-corruption pact turns 20

Thailand, among the 190 UNCAC signatories, has consistently pursued anti-graft policies in both public and private sectors.

Yet, despite these efforts, Thailand is still “perceived as more corrupt” in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

The kingdom ranks 101st in the global corruption index among 180 nations, according to the 2022 CPI report, which was published in January 2023.

UNCAC, which is the only legally binding universal anti-corruption instrument, addresses the cross-border nature of corruption by accounting for the need of international cooperation in the prevention, criminalisation, and return of stolen assets.

According to the convention, “corruption can be prosecuted after the fact, but first and foremost, it requires prevention”. An entire chapter of the convention is dedicated to prevention, with measures directed at both the public and private sectors.