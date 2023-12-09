Srettha slams proposed daily wage hike, urges businesses to pay more

Srettha said on Saturday that he would vote against these proposed rates when the Labour Ministry brings the matter to the Cabinet for endorsement.

While uncertain whether the proposal would reach the Cabinet at its next meeting on Tuesday, the premier called for a review of the suggested new rates, emphasising the need for further discussions with the panel to determine an “appropriate” minimum wage rate.

The tripartite committee on minimum daily wage resolved on Friday to set the new rates from January 1 at between 330 and 370 baht based on the province of employment. This is slightly higher than the current 328-354 baht rate.

The committee is comprised of representatives from the business, labour and government sectors.

Srettha, who also doubles as finance minister, said the proposed raises of 2-16 baht were “very small” compared to the rising cost of living. He said this was a matter of “big concern” for him as his government was taking various measures to help people cut their expenditures.

“Millions of people still rely on their daily wages, and the rise of just 2-7 baht in some provinces is too little,” he said.