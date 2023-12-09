Thai FDA warns against illegal wax candies sold online

The agency warned that such food products are illegal in Thailand and that it instructed online shopping platforms on Friday to cease their sale.

Dr Narong Aphikulvanich, FDA’s acting secretary-general, said failure to remove such “illegal products” from their virtual shelf could lead to a maximum fine of 30,000 baht per count.

Searches for this “wax candy” on popular online shopping platforms like Lazada and Shopee on Saturday came up empty. However, the candies were still being offered for sale by vendors on the TikTok online platform.

Many consumers and social media users have voiced concerns about the prevalence of these colourful wax candies, saying they can be dangerous for children as the wax part of the product is inedible.

These candies usually come in different shapes and contain fruit-flavoured syrup. The wax is typically food-grade and non-toxic, but it is meant to be chewed, not swallowed.