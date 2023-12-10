Anutin leads crackdown on illegal pub over alleged sale of drugs

The raid on the pub, “Sonic”, was conducted after receiving complaints from local residents about alleged illegal activities, including operating beyond the permitted hours and selling drugs.

Police found the pub open and operating without a permit beyond the legal closing time of 2am. The officials reportedly also found the pub littered with drug paraphernalia, as well as empty bottles of alcohol, cigarette butts, and drug capsules.

Besides the pub's owner, several patrons were also arrested after being found with drugs.

At a press conference following the raid, Anutin said that the government would take a tough stance on illegal pubs and other businesses that sold drugs. He said that these businesses were a threat to public health and safety.

"We would not tolerate illegal businesses that sell drugs. We will continue to raid these businesses and bring the operators to justice," Anutin said.