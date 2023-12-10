Queen presides over awards ceremony of Phuket King's Cup Regatta
Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, as Personal Representative of His Majesty the King of Thailand, presided over the Royal Award Ceremony of the 35th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta, held at Kanda Hall, Beyond Kata, Phuket.
The regatta, held in Phuket from December 4-9, ended on Saturday with the winners of the Keelboat and Multihulls classes and the International Dinghy classes having the honour this year of receiving the royal awards from the Queen.
Queen Suthida herself on Saturday (December 9) made a private visit to participate in the 35th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta. The Queen took part in the sailing competition in the IRC Zero class in boat "Vayu THA72" and won first places in both rounds of the competition in Phuket.
The event was attended by Admiral Adoong Pan-Iam, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy; Admiral Somprasong Nilsamai, president of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand; Pramookpisitt Achariyachai, president of Kata Group Resorts Thailand; Kevin Whitcraft, president of the organising Committee; Thomas Arthur Whitcraft, Phuket King's Cup organising committee; high ranking naval officers representing the Royal Thai Navy and dignitaries, hundreds of sailors, VIPs and honoured guests.
The 35th Phuket King’s Cup Royal Awards Ceremony marked the end of a week of spectacular racing involving keelboats, multihulls and dinghies in the Andaman Sea for some of sailing’s most prestigious trophies, bestowed by HM the King.