Queen presides over awards ceremony of Phuket King's Cup Regatta

Queen Suthida herself on Saturday (December 9) made a private visit to participate in the 35th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta. The Queen took part in the sailing competition in the IRC Zero class in boat "Vayu THA72" and won first places in both rounds of the competition in Phuket.

The event was attended by Admiral Adoong Pan-Iam, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy; Admiral Somprasong Nilsamai, president of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand; Pramookpisitt Achariyachai, president of Kata Group Resorts Thailand; Kevin Whitcraft, president of the organising Committee; Thomas Arthur Whitcraft, Phuket King's Cup organising committee; high ranking naval officers representing the Royal Thai Navy and dignitaries, hundreds of sailors, VIPs and honoured guests.