Swansong harvest: Phitsanulok villagers gather rare talipot palm fruits

Approximately 20 residents of Moo 4 village in Hua Ror subdistrict, arrived to collect the rare talipot palm fruit. Their plan is to turn these fruits into sweets for sale and raise funds for their neighbourhood temple, Wat Ta Pakhao Hai.

Since the trees are more than 30 metres tall, the harvesting process involved the expertise of an experienced climber – Uncle Prawit Noitoi, 68, the lay secretary-general of the temple.

Pinphet Poolsawat, chief of the Hua Ror subdistrict, said talipot palm fruits are very scarce and there are very few of these trees in her area.