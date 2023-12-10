Shooting ruins Cambodian workers’ football match at Pathum Thani stadium
A shootout took place at the 9up ARENA sports complex in Pathum Thani’s Lam Luk Ka district on Sunday, though no injuries were reported as of press time.
Initial investigation uncovered four 9-millimetre bullet casings and one bullet at the stadium’s entrance. They also found bullet holes in the stadium’s ceiling and beams.
A witness said the incident occurred during a football match among Cambodian workers, attracting more than 200 attendees.
“During the match, a group of men in football uniforms entered the stadium with two guns, one of whom discharged a firearm, prompting chaos as people tried to run away," the witness explained.
The suspects then fled the scene on motorcycles, the witness said.
Meanwhile, Khu Khot police have collected all the evidence and summoned the footballers for investigation. The suspects were apparently wearing the same jerseys.
Pol Lieutenant Aekamorn Seesan, the deputy inspector at Khu Khot Police Station, has instructed the inspection of CCTV cameras to see which route the suspects took while escaping.