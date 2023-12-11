Bangkok gears up for a week of poor air quality
Bangkok residents are advised to brace themselves for elevated levels of PM2.5 pollution from today until Sunday (December 17), according to the Pollution Control Department. The department anticipates improved air quality next Monday, attributing it to better air circulation.
The most severely affected areas are in Eastern Bangkok, with Thonburi district following closely behind. The department classifies the air quality at an “orange” level, signifying potential health impacts.
The public is urged to wear face masks when outdoors or engaging in activities in open areas while minimising outdoor exposure.
Monitoring the air quality in Bangkok is possible through the AirBKK app, the website airbkk.com, Line ALERT, and Line @airbangkok.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration also calls on the public to report any activities contributing to pollution in Bangkok through the Traffy Fondue app.