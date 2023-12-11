Immigration upgrades automatic channel for departing foreign tourists

Pol Lt Gen Itthipol Itthisarnronnachai, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said the upgrade of the automatic departure service to cover foreigners has been done in line with the policy set by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

In the middle of November when Srettha departed the country to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in the United States, he witnessed long lines of foreign tourists at immigration counters, waiting for immigration police to check their passports.

Srettha then told the immigration chief to improve the automatic passport checking system to cover foreign visitors as well, saying the measure was necessary to boost tourism.