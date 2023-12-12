Thailand tells COP28 drafting of Climate Change Act is underway

He also underscored Thailand’s updated National Adaptation Plan (NAP), which addresses climate change impacts in critical areas, such as water management, agriculture, and public health.

Thailand aims to peak its emissions by 2025 and increase renewable energy use in electricity to 68% by 2040 and 74% by 2050. A climate-smart rice farming project, funded by the Green Climate Fund, is now underway to promote low-emission farming.

“The Thai government is pushing for changes in the agricultural sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while strengthening the food stability,” he said.

Phatcharavat told the meeting that Thailand is also drafting its first Climate Change Act to regulate emissions and enhance climate resilience.

He also expressed optimism that the Dubai talks would create a solid path towards achieving the 1.5 degrees Celsius target outlined in the Paris Agreement.

The Loss and Damage Fund, established to support vulnerable countries affected by climate change, has received financial commitments from several countries at COP28.

Reuters reported on Monday that the talks in Dubai have highlighted deep international divisions over the future role of oil, gas and coal that are complicating efforts by nearly 200 countries to hash out an agreement before the summit's scheduled end today (December 12).