Probe launched into Bangkok hospital’s rejection of severely injured tourist

The tourist, identified as Chen, reportedly succumbed to his injuries on the way to a second hospital.

The investigation was ordered on Tuesday by the Public Health Ministry and Tourism and Sports Ministry.

The incident, reported by the Taiwanese TV station TVBS, adds to the many negative reports on social media about the treatment of foreign tourists in Thailand.

TVBS reported that Chen died after the first hospital, which is just 500 metres from where he was found, refused emergency treatment. The emergency team of a rescue foundation then tried to transport him to a state hospital 10 kilometres away but in vain.