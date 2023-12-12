Probe launched into Bangkok hospital’s rejection of severely injured tourist
The authorities have ordered an investigation into a viral report that a private hospital in Bangkok’s Pattanakarn Road refused emergency treatment to a severely injured Taiwanese tourist.
The tourist, identified as Chen, reportedly succumbed to his injuries on the way to a second hospital.
The investigation was ordered on Tuesday by the Public Health Ministry and Tourism and Sports Ministry.
The incident, reported by the Taiwanese TV station TVBS, adds to the many negative reports on social media about the treatment of foreign tourists in Thailand.
TVBS reported that Chen died after the first hospital, which is just 500 metres from where he was found, refused emergency treatment. The emergency team of a rescue foundation then tried to transport him to a state hospital 10 kilometres away but in vain.
TVBS quoted the Taiwanese Tourism Authority as saying that Chen was visiting Bangkok with a group of 18 other tourists. However, on the night of December 7, he decided to explore the city on his own. When he failed to show up on the morning of December 8, the group leader filed a complaint with the police and learned the tourist had been fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident.
The incident was also reported on the social media page “Yak Dung Diew Jud Hai” (If you want to be famous, so be it) by a member of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation’s ambulance staff.
The post said that at 1.50am on December 8, Chen was found unconscious on the road island in front of Pattanakarn Soi 50.
The foundation had been alerted of a road accident in the area by the Phra Nakhon emergency radio centre.
Upon arrival, the emergency team performed CPR on Chen before shifting him into the ambulance and attaching him to an oxygen mask and intravenous feed.
He said that Chen regained consciousness while the ambulance was waiting for confirmation from nearby hospitals, prompting the team to rush him to a large private hospital some 500 metres away.
The post said upon arrival, the hospital staff refused to attend to the patient until given the go-ahead by their supervisor.
A nurse, who was apparently the supervisor of the emergency ward, then arrived and scolded the rescue team for bringing the injured man to the hospital without any relatives. She said with no relatives present, the hospital would have no way of reclaiming medical expenses. She then asked the ambulance to take the patient to a state hospital over 10km away instead.
The post received over 1,500 reactions and 170 angry comments against the unnamed hospital.
Dr Sura Wisetsak, director-general of the Health Service Support Department, said on Tuesday that the hospital in question will face an investigation, adding that all hospitals must treat emergency patients.
He said any patient found unconscious is eligible for treatment under the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients and the hospital can later seek reimbursement from the government.
Denying treatment to an emergency patient can subject a hospital to a maximum fine of 40,000 baht and/or a maximum jail term of two years, Sura added.
Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol also said he has instructed relevant agencies to look into the case.