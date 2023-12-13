Cooler temperatures in Thailand bring health warning

The North and Northeast will experience cool mornings and isolated thundershowers from Wednesday to Saturday, before temperatures drop by 2-4C and strong winds blow in.

The department advised people in upper Thailand to take care of their health amid the variable weather and temperatures.

The South will experience isolated heavy to very rain until Monday due to the moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf, the department said.

Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea will be 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

The Central region including Bangkok will experience light morning fog and isolated light rain this week, with temperatures expected to dip 1-3C next week.