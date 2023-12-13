Search resumes for missing tourists at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya

The search and rescue mission would be back up and running this morning, said the chief of Sawang Rojana Thammasathan Foundation, which is spearheading the operation.

The four tourists, whose identities and nationalities are still unknown, went swimming at the popular beach on Tuesday evening but were not seen returning from the water. Witnesses at the beach notified local authorities, who launched the search mission.

Over 30 rescue workers and divers were dispatched on boats to scour the sea off Jomtien Beach on Tuesday.

Rescue foundation chief Phichit Kliakkukant decided to suspend the search mission after several on Tuesday night as his team members were exhausted.

No relatives or friends of the tourists had filed missing person reports as of press time on Wednesday morning.

Jomtien Beach is located on the Gulf of Thailand some 165 kilometres southeast of Bangkok and 3km south of Pattaya City. The white sandy beach is popular among tourists while the neighbourhood is packed with high-rise condominiums, beachside hotels and restaurants.