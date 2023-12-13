Protecting children from PM2.5: Thai health officials offer vital advice for parents

PM2.5 fine dust can lodge deep in the lungs, increasing the risk of health problems like heart disease and asthma.

DMS deputy chief Dr Weerawut Imsamran confirmed on Tuesday that PM2.5 air pollution poses particular health hazards for respiratory patients and small children, with prolonged exposure increasing the risk of lung cancer.

Parents are advised to halt outdoor activities for children during periods of high PM2.5 concentration, said Dr Akarathan Jitnuyanont, director of Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health.

Thailand places the PM2.5 safe threshold at 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) of air over 24 hours. However, the World Health Organisation advises 24-hour average exposures should not exceed 15 µg/m3.

“If going outdoors is unavoidable, make sure that children are wearing suitable protection, including N95 face masks,” Akarathan said.

He said parents could clean their children’s nasal passages with saline water to wash away fine particles and improve their breathing after time spent outdoors in polluted air.

Akarathan also advised sealing indoor areas by closing all windows and doors, adding that air purifiers with HEPA (high-efficiency particulate absorbing) filters can help reduce PM2.5 levels in enclosed spaces.

“Please clean your house regularly, including wiping furniture surfaces to get rid of accumulated fine dust,” he said. “Parents should monitor their children closely and contact a doctor immediately if they display respiratory symptoms or any abnormality.”