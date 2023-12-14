Somrak apologises to public but denies sexual abuse charges

He said the investigative team gave Somrak 15 days to draft his written testimony to give to police.

Suparirk said Somrak did not appear tense while being interrogated.

He said police did not detain Somrak because he did not seem a flight risk.

Suparirk added that Somrak was not accompanied by any lawyer.

He said police had yet to summon the other suspect, the motorcyclist who rode Somrak and the girl to Somrak’s hotel, to face charges.

Meanwhile, two teenage girls, who went to the pub with the 17-year-old girl, made a Facebook live talk at 9pm on Wednesday.

The two girls said they had to speak up after they were attacked on social media for failing to protect their friend and not trying to stop their friend from going with Somrak.

The two girls clarified that they had just met the girl on Saturday night when they went to the pub together. They went with another boy, making a group of four.

The two girls said they went to the restroom and came back only to find she was drinking at Somrak’s table.

The two girls said they went and asked her why she was drinking with Somrak, but she did not reply so they returned to their table.

After the pub was closed at 3am, the two girls and the other boy waited for her in front of the pub.

They said their boyfriend offered to take the alleged victim back to her hotel and they asked her whether she wanted to really leave with Somrak. They said she frowned at them, apparently as she wanted to leave with Somrak.

They said they were puzzled to see the alleged victim walk to Somrak and ride the same motorcycle with him.