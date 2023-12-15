Ambassadors bite into Thai rice revolution at Thailand Rice Fest 2023
The fragrant aroma of Thai rice wove a spell on nearly 40 ambassadors as they tucked into delights on offer at the inaugural Thailand Rice Fest in Bangkok on Thursday.
Envoys from around the world were invited to "Taste Rice & Eat Rice” at an event co-hosted by the Foreign Ministry and The Cloud to showcase the unique flavour of Thai rice and its many products.
The festival is also shedding light on innovative products crafted from the humble grain, pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity and economic impact.
Soft power was high on the menu, with Paetongtarn Shinawatra emphasising Thai rice’s vibrant future during her opening address.
"Rice can be a key driver for Thailand's economy, fuelled by creativity and collaboration," declared Paetongtarn, who serves as deputy chair of the nation’s soft power strategy committee.
Praising Thai chefs for their artistry in transforming rice into world-class cuisine, she also credited the role of technology and innovations in "raising production, both in quantity and quality, for food security and agricultural competitiveness".
Sustainable farming practices, smart agricultural solutions, and modern marketing strategies were highlighted as key ingredients for Thailand's rice success story.
"Every grain of rice has a story to tell," Paetongtarn said, urging attendees to learn more about the diverse varieties on display.
Ambassadors and diplomatic staff were served a variety of local dishes and desserts meticulously prepared by renowned Thai chefs.
From fragrant curries nestled in fluffy jasmine rice to delicate jasmine rice cakes bursting with vibrant flavours, the menu showed off the versatility and ingenuity of Thai rice cuisine.
Each course was greeted with praise from the dining diplomats.
Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Alsuhaibani, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Thailand, congratulated the Foreign Ministry for hosting the event, praising "the creativity and innovation of Thais in transforming rice into a canvas for culinary masterpieces”. He confessed a particular fondness for mango sticky rice, hinting at potential growth in Thai rice exports to his country.
Thailand is among the world's largest exporters of rice, shipping nearly 7 million tonnes so far this year according to the Commerce Ministry.
The Thailand Rice Fest 2023 is being held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre until Sunday.