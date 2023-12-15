Ambassadors bite into Thai rice revolution at Thailand Rice Fest 2023

Envoys from around the world were invited to "Taste Rice & Eat Rice” at an event co-hosted by the Foreign Ministry and The Cloud to showcase the unique flavour of Thai rice and its many products.

The festival is also shedding light on innovative products crafted from the humble grain, pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity and economic impact.



Soft power was high on the menu, with Paetongtarn Shinawatra emphasising Thai rice’s vibrant future during her opening address.

"Rice can be a key driver for Thailand's economy, fuelled by creativity and collaboration," declared Paetongtarn, who serves as deputy chair of the nation’s soft power strategy committee.

Praising Thai chefs for their artistry in transforming rice into world-class cuisine, she also credited the role of technology and innovations in "raising production, both in quantity and quality, for food security and agricultural competitiveness".

Sustainable farming practices, smart agricultural solutions, and modern marketing strategies were highlighted as key ingredients for Thailand's rice success story.

"Every grain of rice has a story to tell," Paetongtarn said, urging attendees to learn more about the diverse varieties on display.

Ambassadors and diplomatic staff were served a variety of local dishes and desserts meticulously prepared by renowned Thai chefs.