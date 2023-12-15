King’s son applies for his first Thai ID card and passport

Political adviser Chompoonute “Cherie” Nakornthap reported in her Facebook post that Vacharaesorn got his first Thai identification card and had also applied for his passport. She did not say where or when that happened.

Her post on Friday included a still photo of her taken with the King’s son at an unidentified place that appears to be a district office. Another photo shows Vacharaesorn’s height being measured by an official at an undisclosed state office.

An accompanying video clip shows Vacharaesorn having his fingerprints scanned on a device – a process for people applying for a new passport.

Vacharaesorn, 42, who is fondly called “Than On” by Thais, has spent most of the past 27 years abroad, residing in the United States.