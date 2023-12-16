Over half a million electric vehicles on Thai streets

This number can be divided by categories as follow:

Battery EV: 120,719 units; Hybrid EV (benzene): 326,178; Hybrid EV (diesel): 11,596; Hybrid EV (LPG/benzene): 400; Plug-in hybrid EV (benzene): 53,172; Plug-in hybrid EV (diesel): 278.

The department also reported the five most popular brands of passenger vehicles under 7 seats, currently registered for use in Thailand: Toyota: 3,951,393 units; Honda: 2,369,676; Isuzu: 1,228,241; Mitsubishi: 867,088; Nissan: 798,093.

Although Japanese brands are still dominating the Thai market, Chinese automakers are fast catching up, offering a variety of affordable EVs.

This can be seen from the 40th Thailand International Motor Expo, which ended last week in Nonthaburi province, that reported total bookings for 53,248 cars and 7,373 motorcycles. Of the cars, 61.6% were for internal combustion engines, while 38.4% chose electric vehicles.

The top three brands that reported the most bookings at Motor Expo 2023 were Toyota at 7,245 units, followed by Honda at 6,149. Chinese EV-maker BYD was in third place with 5,455 units reserved.