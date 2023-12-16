King’s son plants trees at mangrove reforestation project

The post has received several likes and positive comments by netizens.

In a Facebook post, Vacharaesorn uploaded photos of him planting mangrove trees at the Klongkhlon Mangrove Reforestation Project earlier this week with the caption: “Leave the fatigue behind. Let the nature heal you and restore your balance.”

The King’s son also posted photos of volunteers joining him in a tree-planting activity, as well as of a wild monkey he spotted at the coastal forest in the province some 100km southwest of Bangkok.

Netizens have been pouring in to like and comment on the post, commending Vacharaesorn’s effort in nature conservation. Some said that they had been to the mangrove forest and urged others to take a trip there too to appreciate nature’s beauty.

Vacharaesorn, 42, who works as a lawyer in New York, travelled to Thailand earlier this month to attend Father's Day celebrations on December 5, when he laid flowers at the statue to commemorate his grandfather’s birthday at the King Rama IX Memorial Park in Bangkok's Dusit district.

This is his second trip to his homeland this year.

After living abroad for 27 years, Vacharaesorn and his younger brother, Chakriwat made their first visit to Thailand on August 7. Vacharaesorn is fondly called “Than On” by Thais, while Chakriwat is known as “Than Ong”.

Than On made the headlines earlier on Friday when political adviser Chompoonute “Cherie” Nakornthap reported in her Facebook that Vacharaesorn got his first Thai identification card and had also applied for his passport. However, she did not say where or when that happened.