Everything in control, says Anutin after inspecting Khao San Road pubs
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul checked pubs on Bangkok’s Khao San Road early on Sunday, the second morning after entertainment places in five provinces were allowed to stay open until 4am.
After his inspection trip to the area, which is popular among foreign tourists, Anutin said no violations of the law were detected.
Anutin entered some pubs, including The Club and Brick Bar, and told the owners to strictly observe the law.
The interior minister also warned the pub staff to make sure that their patrons would not drive if they were drunk.
The minister told reporters after the inspection that everything had gone well so far and the operators of pubs and bars were obeying the law.
“Police affirmed to me that all shops had provided full cooperation to the authorities, and the tourists themselves did not cause trouble,” Anutin said.
The minister said the 4am closing hour generated more revenue to businesses, resulting in more employment.
“If everything is under control and all sides cooperate well with the authorities, we’ll be ready to consider expanding the zones,” Anutin said.
He said managements of entertainment places must make sure that no weapons would be allowed inside and they must stop serving alcohol to tourists who appear too drunk, to prevent violence.
“If there are violent incidents, it will be in trouble. The operators of the entertainment places have promised that they would try to save their businesses by not serving alcohol to those already too drunk,” Anutin said.
“I’m here to assure everyone that all of Thailand’s tourist destinations are safe. We’re in control although the entertainment places close at 4am. Police, Interior Ministry officials and officials from other security agencies have joined forces to keep security,” Anutin said.
He said he would later inform the Cabinet that the policy to allow entertainment places in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Chonburi and Surat Thani had gone well.