Everything in control, says Anutin after inspecting Khao San Road pubs

“If everything is under control and all sides cooperate well with the authorities, we’ll be ready to consider expanding the zones,” Anutin said.

He said managements of entertainment places must make sure that no weapons would be allowed inside and they must stop serving alcohol to tourists who appear too drunk, to prevent violence.

“If there are violent incidents, it will be in trouble. The operators of the entertainment places have promised that they would try to save their businesses by not serving alcohol to those already too drunk,” Anutin said.

“I’m here to assure everyone that all of Thailand’s tourist destinations are safe. We’re in control although the entertainment places close at 4am. Police, Interior Ministry officials and officials from other security agencies have joined forces to keep security,” Anutin said.

He said he would later inform the Cabinet that the policy to allow entertainment places in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Chonburi and Surat Thani had gone well.