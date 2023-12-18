Gunmen still elusive, as 12 arrests in Bangkok teacher killing

In the lastest development, police nabbed 11 men and a woman for allegedly supporting the fatal shootings as members of an alleged crime syndicate targetting the rival students.

Armed with search warrants and arrest warrants, Metropolitan Police Bureau officers were dispatched Monday morning to check 14 locations for a pillion rider gunman and a motorcyclist but they came up empty-handed.

Police are seeking two students of Pathumwan Institute of Technology (PIT) after Sirada “Khru Jiab” Sinprasert, a teacher at Sacred Heart Convent School, was shot dead along with Thanasorn, 19, a student of Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok, Uthenthawai Campus on November 11. Thanasorn later died in hospital.