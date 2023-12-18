More time needed to evaluate impact of 4am closing: Police chief

Pointing out that the new rule had only come into effect on December 15, Torsak reiterated that it is still too soon to evaluate the impact.

The government has allowed pubs and bars in certain zones in Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi, Chiang Mai and on Koh Samui in Surat Thani Province to remain open an additional two hours until 4 am as part of a pilot project to boost tourism.

Critics said the late closing hours would contribute to more road accidents caused by drunk driving.