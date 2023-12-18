New York museum to return ‘Golden Boy’, kneeling woman back to Thailand

The museum initiated the move by writing to Phanombut Chantarachot, director-general of the Fine Arts Department, specifically addressing the repatriation of two bronze statues – the “Golden Boy” statue of the Hindu deity Shiva and a kneeling female figure with arms raised above the head.

“The Foreign Ministry and the Fine Arts Department are cooperating to bring those artefacts back,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke said.