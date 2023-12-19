Inclusive rights sought for exploited informal workers

Informal workers are those who lack employee status as defined under the Labour Protection Act (LPA). Typically they do not work at an employer’s premises nor do they have official employment contracts; they either work at home, are self-employed or temporary staffers.

NSO director Piyanuch Wuttisorn said on Monday that of the total 40.1 million people employed in Thailand, some 19.1 million or 47.7% are classified as formal workers who enjoy full benefits of the LPA, while the remaining 52.3% are informal workers.

About half of the informal workers are between 40-59 years of age, she said, adding that of the 5.1 million workers aged over 60 in Thailand, 4.4 million of them are not protected under the LPA.

The NSO also reported that more than half of informal workers (55.4%) are in the agricultural sector, and the majority are of low educational status.

“On average, monthly wages of informal workers in 2023 were almost twice as low as their formal counterparts,” Piyanuch pointed out. “Moreover, 28.2% of informal workers reported experiencing difficulties including low wages, overworking, and lack of continuation in their jobs.”

Piyanuch urged the government to increase efforts to ensure that informal workers receive basic rights, livable wages and proper protection in a bid to improve the overall quality of life of all Thais of working age.

She added that the NSO collects statistics on the employment situation of Thais every year to provide general information to policymakers as well as pinpoint the problems that need immediate attention.