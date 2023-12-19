Nine Thais ‘set fire to Cambodian casino to escape murderous call centre gang’

The eight men and one woman told rangers and immigration police at Aranyaprathet’s Ban Klong Luek border checkpoint that they lit a fire at the PuLi Casino in Poipet before fleeing back over the border near the checkpoint.

Maj Assawin Saothong, commander of a ranger company in charge of the area, said several of the group had severe cuts on their hands, legs and bodies while some had bruises all over their bodies. They were taken to Aranyaprathet district hospital for treatment.

Members of the group told authorities they sneaked across the border after being promised jobs at the casino. But the jobs turned out to be working for a call centre gang operating from the building, they said.